Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Feeding San Diego, Veterans Village of San Diego to host food distribution for the military community

By sdcnews
sandiegocountynews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego, CA–Ahead of Memorial Day, Feeding San Diego will host a special free food distribution for veterans and military families that is also a day of service for residents of Veterans Village of San Diego. In partnership with the Veterans Village of San Diego, a “Veterans Helping Veterans” food...

sandiegocountynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Village#Food Distribution#Distributions#Memorial Day#Charity#Military Veterans#Community#Sports Organizations#Feeding San Diego#San Diegans#The Together Tour#Military Families#Military Housing Areas#Military Members#Partner Organizations#Public Schools#Hunger#Honors#Heroes#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Charities
Related
San Diego, CANews Channel Nebraska

Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego

Originally Posted On: Time to Clear Your Mind: 11 Free Things to Do in San Diego Page 1 of 0 – (soberlifesd.com) If we were to ask which area of the country has the most small farms, what would you guess? The answer is San Diego County. San Diego is the largest producer of avocados in the country.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
San Diego County, CAsandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Randy's Donuts To Open Big In San Diego County With 10 Locations Planned

Los Angeles' iconic Randy's Donuts has big expansion plans in the works, including 10 locations set to open around San Diego County. Founded in 1952 and best known for its 33-foot giant donut sculpture on the roof of its original location, Randy's Donuts recently signed a franchise development deal that includes 10 stores set to open in San Diego County. Randy's also has plan for 78 stores throughout California in addition to 7 company stores (Santa Monica to open in summer), 10 company affiliated stores in development in Las Vegas and 7 in Central California. It also continues its growth internationally by adding franchise development deals for France, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Bahrain to its international market now totaling 64 stores. In total, 165 stores are set to open. Randy's currently has four locations in the greater Los Angeles area - Inglewood, Century City, El Segundo and Hollywood.
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
timesofsandiego.com

Pledge to ‘Go by Bike’ As Bike Anywhere Week Begins Sunday in San Diego County

San Diego County’s Bike Anywhere Week begins Sunday, as officials ask residents to take part by biking to work, school, the beach, the store, or just around their neighborhoods. The event, in honor of National Bike Month, continues through Saturday. Residents may take a pledge, Go by Bike, to replace...
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
Imperial Beach, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Painting a city of kindness, one mural at a time

Imperial Beach artwork is in support of a nationwide movement. Imperial Beach has vowed to become a city of kindness and it hopes to engage the community in its campaign with five, diverse murals residents might already have spotted in recent days. Veterans Park features a mural with colorful flowers...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
California Statearcamax.com

Exotic veggies make Calif. farm a favorite with Michelin-starred chefs

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Hidden inside greenhouses up a dirt road in San Marcos' Twin Oaks Valley there are plants with leaves that taste like raw oysters, chocolate-flavored mint, lime and pineapple varieties of basil, snow-white strawberries, pink blueberries and full-grown tomatoes as tiny as currants. Launched in 2016 by...
San Diego, CANewswise

Nation’s First Civility Research Center Launched by National Conflict Resolution Center and UC San Diego

Newswise — The National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) and University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) have jointly launched the nation’s first-ever center for research on civility. The Applied Research Center for Civility at UC San Diego, which officially opened on May 1, 2021, draws from NCRC’s groundbreaking work in this area to conduct cutting-edge research into the dynamics of society’s most pressing issues, including racial injustice and mass incarceration, workplace harassment, and freedom of expression on college campuses.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Why San Diego Faces A Very Real Tsunami Threat

San Diego's coastline has a greater potential for tsunamis than experts previously believed, reports KGTV. A recent report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America shows that strike-slip faults along the California coast pose a serious threat of tsunamis in the area.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Integrating The Marines

Allowing one cycle of female recruits to graduate from traditionally all-male San Diego is only the first step to fulfilling a Congressional mandate. Meanwhile, the Navy envisions a row of high rise, mixed-use buildings with a new transit hub on its 70-acre campus in San Diego’s Midway District. Plus, the CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask and resume all indoor and outdoor activities.