PayPal Will Finally Let Users Withdraw Bitcoin, Ethereum Other Cryptocurrencies

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will finally allow users to withdraw Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets, according to a report by CoinDesk. What Happened: PayPal's head of cryptocurrency, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, reportedly made the announcement at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference on Wednesday. da Ponte said...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Technology Company#Pypl#Btc#Flickr#Paypal Holdings Inc#Coindesk#Cryptocurrency Holdings#Cryptocurrency Proponents#Third Party Wallets#Private Wallets#Withdrawals#Thiel Co Founded Company#Price Action#Feature
