AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is red hot. In fact, it is so hot that trading in AMC stock was halted after shares raced more than 90% higher. So what do you need to know now?. Investors likely are familiar with the short-squeeze hopes that have been powering AMC higher in recent days. Although its short interest is lower than at the start of 2021, social media sentiment is coming back in full force for the movie theater operator.