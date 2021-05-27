Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Carl Icahn Has Been Watching Bitcoin, Ethereum, Says Could Invest Over $1B In Cryptocurrency

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivist investor Carl Icahn is keeping a watch on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and could get jump on to the cryptocurrency bandwagon in a "big way." What Happened: The owner of investment firm Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), who hasn't bought any cryptocurrency yet, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday he may eventually put more than $1 billion into an alternative currency.

www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ray Dalio
Person
Carl Icahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Currency#Investors#Btc#Icahn Enterprises Lp#Bloomberg Tv#Occidental Petroleum Corp#Cvr Energy Inc#Cvi#Newell Brands Inc Lrb#Nwl#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Oxy#Iep#Investment Firm#Alternative Currencies#Government Bonds#Equities#Billionaire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Dropbox Jumps on News of Elliott Management Stake

Shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) - Get Report were rising Wednesday following a report that activist hedge fund Elliott Management has been holding private discussions with the company after amassing a large stake. The hedge fund owns a stake of more than 10% valued at more than $800 million in...
StocksFOXBusiness

AMC stock halted by NYSE yet Robinhood takes heat

AMC shares surged over 100%, prompting a trading halt by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Wednesday, before resuming around 12:37 pm ET. AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 64.00 +32.10 +100.63%. Investor's thirst for the shares continued after the theater chain dangled free popcorn along with an investor portal geared...
BusinessCleanTechnica

Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO That Could Reach A $70 Billion Valuation

It has been less than a week since Rivian dropped a veritable bucketload of news, but it just keeps coming. We reported that the electric truck startup announced that deliveries of its truck would start in July, with all pre-orders delivered by next summer, plus some other news about upgrades. Now the news is bigger, with Rivian disclosing that it has chosen underwriters for an IPO that is said to be coming in 2021.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happens to Cloudera Stock After the Buyout?

Cloudera stock opened sharply higher on June 1 after KKR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to acquire the company at $16 per share, which is a premium of 24 percent over the closing prices on May 28. What happens to Cloudera stock after the buyout?. Article continues below advertisement.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Why Ethereum Could Eventually Overtake Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency price turmoil has gripped markets over the last few weeks, with ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, losing around 50% of its value. The bitcoin price has also fallen sharply from its all-time high of almost $65,000 per bitcoin set in mid-April, with fickle Tesla. TSLA. billionaire Elon Musk...
Texas Statebitcoinmagazine.com

Last Week In Bitcoin: Billionaires, Texas, And Mining

Last Week In Bitcoin is a new segment covering the week that occurred in Bitcoin, with all the important bits and some analysis. Despite what the charts and current price may say, last week was a bullish week in Bitcoin. Billionaire Ray Dalio confirmed he is holding bitcoin, activist investor and former bitcoin doom prophet Carl Icahn expressed interest in pursuing crypto in a “big way” and Texas pushed through a bill that will provide a legal framework for bitcoin in the state, paving the way for Texas to become a crypto hub. China and Iran cracked down on bitcoin mining for the umpteenth time, and prominent investors Elon Musk and Michael Saylor announced formation of their Bitcoin Mining Council.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in June

Volatility is always present in the stock market, but it's been especially prominent since February 2020. Though patience has, once again, paid off for investors, their gains have come after the benchmark S&P 500 lost 34% of its value in less than five weeks during the first quarter of 2020.
Businessteslarati.com

Rivian’s potential IPO to target $70 billion valuation: report

Electric truck maker Rivian might be seeking a $70 billion valuation in its potential initial public offering (IPO). The company seems to be moving forward with its efforts to enter the stock market, with Rivian reportedly selecting underwriters for its IPO. Individuals familiar with the matter have informed Bloomberg that...
Commodities & FuturePosted by
Benzinga

Panic Over Dogecoin Price Shouldn't Kill Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Fundamental Innovations In Crypto, Says Binance US CEO

Brian Brooks, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance US, said that panic over Dogecoin (DOGE) prices should not kill Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other fundamental innovations in the cryptocurrency space. What Happened: Brooks, former U.S. Acting Comptroller of the Currency, shared his views about Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies at...
StocksMotley Fool

Carl Icahn Considering $1.5 Billion in Crypto Investments

The billionaire activist investor believes crypto is here to stay. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told Bloomberg TV this week that he may get into crypto in a "big way." When pressed on what a big way might mean, he said he's considering investing as much as $1.5 billion in crypto.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Billionaire Carl Icahn Exploring $1,500,000,000 Investment in Bitcoin and Crypto Markets

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is considering cryptocurrency in a “big way,” earmarking a potential $1.5 billion into alternative currency. The billionaire investor hasn’t acquired any cryptocurrency yet, but he tells Bloomberg TV that he is analyzing the crypto market for opportunities. “I’m looking at the whole business. I’m not looking...