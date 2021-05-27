Carl Icahn Has Been Watching Bitcoin, Ethereum, Says Could Invest Over $1B In Cryptocurrency
Activist investor Carl Icahn is keeping a watch on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and could get jump on to the cryptocurrency bandwagon in a "big way." What Happened: The owner of investment firm Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), who hasn't bought any cryptocurrency yet, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday he may eventually put more than $1 billion into an alternative currency.www.benzinga.com