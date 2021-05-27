Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

This Filipino Grandpa Who Sells His Art in the Streets Is Getting His Own Exhibit

Vice
 6 days ago

Before he started painting 12 years ago, 67-year-old Edgardo Lam’s main source of income was tips from drivers whom he helped fit into tight parking spots – a common need in Manila’s crowded streets. People who happen to live near these informal parking spots usually help drivers find a spot, direct them, and guard their cars from petty thieves while they’re away. In exchange, they get small tips ranging from PHP20 ($0.42) to PHP50 ($1).

www.vice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Filipino#Grandpa#Animals#Side Streets#Art#Love Park#City Streets#Php500#Instagram#Manila#Pop Culture Symbols#Inspiration#People Park#Father#67 Year Old Edgardo Lam#Selling#Ermita#Petty Thieves#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related