This Filipino Grandpa Who Sells His Art in the Streets Is Getting His Own Exhibit

Before he started painting 12 years ago, 67-year-old Edgardo Lam’s main source of income was tips from drivers whom he helped fit into tight parking spots – a common need in Manila’s crowded streets. People who happen to live near these informal parking spots usually help drivers find a spot, direct them, and guard their cars from petty thieves while they’re away. In exchange, they get small tips ranging from PHP20 ($0.42) to PHP50 ($1).