Sum 41 has released a music video for their song with Nothing, Nowhere, "Catching Fire". A statment released along with the song by Deryck Whibley reads,. Writing this song was cathartic for me in dealing with my emotions for the first time about almost losing my wife to suicide in 2013. When I first played it for her, it was the beginning of us having an open conversation about what she went through. In sharing her story, we are hoping to let others know they are not alone and that if you need help, there is no shame in saying so.