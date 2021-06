Dear Bob, I know you’re long since fed up with people writing about you and your music — the bibliography of Dylanology must by now be Shakespearean, Joycean, Borgesian in volume, a smorgasbord of critical entrail-reading for clues to your unfathomability — but we can’t help ourselves, we must try to comprehend what you’ve done, and just as incomprehensibly, keep doing. Have you been stranded in your Point Dume redoubt, locked down this past year with your sculptures, your sketchbooks, your canvases, your keyboards, the backs of takeout menus on which to dash off lyrics to new songs? Have you been typing the next volume of your “Chronicles,” which I imagine your publisher is clamoring for all these years after the first installment, which proved you can write prose as well as verse?