Aveiro Science and Innovation Park grows in September

The Ministry of Science and Innovation renewed the distinction between Igea de los Caballeros as a city of science and innovation and informed this Council through a letter. “I hope that your participation in the Innpulso Network will be a valuable asset to your city, as well as to all of its members, and that science and innovation will help us improve our quality of life and improve sustainability.” This was determined by the decision of the Secretary-General for Science, Technology and Innovation of May 31 by the Government of Spain in which it was formally informed that the nomination submitted by the city merited the renewal of this recognition.