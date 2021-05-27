Aveiro Science and Innovation Park grows in September
New construction aimed at saving the sea and energy will start after summer. The complex includes a hundred companies and is almost full. Construction of a new building in the Science and Innovation Park (PCI) begins in September, located on the outskirts of the municipalities of Aveiro and Alhavo. The information was published yesterday by João Veloso, Vice President of the University of Aveiro (UA), in an online broadcast of an integrated JN in celebration of the newspaper's 133 years anniversary.