New Baltimore attorney and activist Gary Greenberg is pleading with state lawmakers to amend the Child Victims Act because it has largely failed to provide justice to victims. This seems like a strange position to take for someone who is a child-sex abuse victim himself and who wrestled for 13 years to deliver the CVA to a vote in the state Legislature. Yet Greenberg’s logic is sound, when you consider that thousands of victims abused by a family member or a stranger, or people who live in rural areas, face the greatest barriers to finding attorneys to take their cases, especially if a victim’s abuser lacks financial wealth or other assets.