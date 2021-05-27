Treasury offers help to taxpayers who missed tax filing deadline

Today, the IRS announced that the “Dirty Dozen” tax scams for 2021 will be issued in a four-part series, starting Monday, June 28. Just like in prior years, this “Dirty Dozen” will highlight a variety of common scams. While the income tax filing deadline has passed for many, some may be waiting to hear from the IRS about a refund, an Economic Impact Payment, advance Child Tax Credit payments or other tax benefit. The IRS encourages taxpayers to be vigilant, as this can be a peak season for scammers. These schemes can continue throughout the year with multiple variations as con artists work to catch people off guard.