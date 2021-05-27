Treasury offers help to taxpayers who missed tax filing deadline
Michigan taxpayers who missed the May 17 state individual income tax filing deadline have options for filing a late return, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. “Taxpayers who missed last week’s individual income tax filing deadline have options,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you have an outstanding tax debt and cannot make full payment, we will work with you on payment options. Our goal is to help taxpayers limit interest charges and late payment penalties.”legalnews.com