The final Eastern Conference play-in game was scheduled for a showdown for the 8-seed in Washington after the Wizards lost to the Celtics in Boston and the Pacers smashed the Hornets in Indiana on Tuesday. The expectation was for a close game, as we saw between the two in the regular season in three high-scoring shootouts that went to Washington, but sadly for the Pacers, the game was all but decided by the mid-third quarter in what turned out to be a 142-115 blowout victory for the Wizards.