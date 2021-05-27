Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Crossville Chronicle
 30 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are poised to block the creation of a special commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel amid a GOP push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters behind them. Broad Republican opposition was...

www.crossville-chronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Us Military#New York Knicks#Senate Republican#Ap News#Gop#Republicans#Capitol Police#Democrat#House#Capitol Hill#Social Security#Medicare#The New York Times#Pentagon#Americans#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Portugal
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Trump Reacts to DOJ Suing Georgia Over Voting Law: 'It Should Be the Other Way Around'

Donald Trump said Georgia residents should mount their own lawsuits after the Department of Justice announced Friday it was suing the state over its new voting law. "Biden's Department of Justice just announced that they are suing the Great State of Georgia over its Election Integrity Act. Actually, it should be the other way around!" the former president said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

AOC Blasts Senate GOP Over Infrastructure Deal for 'Bad Faith Negotiating'

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused the Republican Party of "bad faith" in negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Her criticism comes amid growing tension between Senate Republicans and the White House days after President Joe Biden said an agreement had been reached over the spending plan. There has been a wavering...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Drop politics to fix immigration, Harris says at U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration, in a trip meant to blunt Republican criticism of White House immigration policies. The visit - her first since...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Byron York's Daily Memo: Biden’s reckless threat

Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. BIDEN'S RECKLESS THREAT. For a few minutes Thursday, it appeared President Joe Biden had found a way to pass big, bipartisan legislation in Washington's deeply divided atmosphere. "We have a deal," Biden proudly announced in an impromptu press conference after meeting with some of the 21 Democratic and Republican senators who had negotiated a massive, bipartisan infrastructure proposal. Together, Biden said, the group would move forward to spend $579 billion on traditional infrastructure projects -- roads, bridges, trains, waterways, broadband -- that Republicans favor while including an emphasis on environmental measures that Democrats want.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Top US general rejected Trump suggestions military should 'crack skulls' during protests last year, new book claims

Washington (CNN) — The top US general repeatedly pushed back on then-President Donald Trump's argument that the military should intervene violently in order to quell the civil unrest that erupted around the country last year. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley often found he was the lone voice of opposition to those demands during heated Oval Office discussions, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.
AnimalsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden catches his white whale

ENGAGED! — EUGENE DANIELS, a POLITICO White House reporter and co-author of Playbook from South Carolina, and NATE STEPHENS, a social change facilitator from South Dakota. Pic … Another pic … One more pic … OK, a final pic. PRESIDENT AHAB: Well, we’ll be damned. JOE BIDEN appears to have...