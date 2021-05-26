After cops take guns, drugs from squatter-occupied home, intruders are out of jail and loading other items from home into U-Haul — as police helplessly watch

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A multimillion-dollar home in Sammamish is at the center of an ongoing investigation, as squatters continue to break in and make the home their own. “The amount of guns, drugs, etcetera that were confiscated out of that place are not for personal use or for any good reason,” Sammamish Police Chief Dan Pingrey said. “I totally recognize how frustrating it is for the neighborhood and it’s just as frustrating for us to be honest with you.”