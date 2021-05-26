Ozark Adaptive Sports Is Bringing Sports to All

Sean Kent broke his neck in 2011. He dove into a cresting wave on a trip to an Oregon beach, not realizing there was a sandbar hidden behind it. When he hit the sandbar, he shattered his C6 vertebrae in the base of his neck and bruised his spinal cord. Kent’s friends pulled him from the water when they realized he had become unresponsive. The accident left Kent a semi-quadriplegic. He still has some function, but his limbs don’t work well. In his road to recovery, Kent discovered the best motivator was playing adaptive sports. These are competitive or recreational sports modified in various ways to allow people with disabilities to play.