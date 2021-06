A little-known band called The Rolling Stones once crooned, “You can’t always get what you want” — and an actually unknown band at the centre of Tina Fey’s latest comedy series, know that all too well. Girls5eva (because five is better than four, duh), follows the former one-hit wonders over a decade after their '90s girl group disbanded. As expected, each member is as far away from their former superstardom as possible. (In fact, one of them, Ashley — played briefly by Emily in Paris’s Ashley Park — is dead after an infinity pool accident...).