Orlando Sá announced the end of his career on his 33rd birthday

Portuguese international Orlando Sa announced, this Wednesday, the end of his football career, through a message he shared on social media. “It was a difficult decision, but I gained courage and decided to end my career as a player after confirming a new injury. The trip was amazing and unique. Not everything was as easy as they think, but I feel perfect, satisfied, and flattered to be a part of football, but this new injury makes it impossible for me to do my best to contribute at the highest level to this profession that I love, ”said the applicant.