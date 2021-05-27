Cancel
Harvard, MA

Harvard Confers Seven Honorary Degrees

By John S. Rosenberg
harvardmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has understandably overturned many beloved Harvard traditions. The celebratory hoopla of Commencement and reunions was reduced to an online graduation ceremony in 2020. This year, with more time to prepare, the University has planned a more complete set of academic-year-end virtual events for 2021: the Baccalaureate, class days and the ROTC commissioning ceremonies, and a version of the Harvard Alumni Association’s annual meeting (on June 4), surrounded by reunions. More of the cherished events, to be sure, but still very much online.

www.harvardmagazine.com
