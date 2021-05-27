Why the team behind ‘Friends’ finally agreed to a reunion after ‘147,000’ asks

There weren’t a lot of people that were unhappy to hear that a Friends reunion was on the way, but among those that were was co-creator Marta Kauffman, who believed that a Friends reunion would just end up disappointing a lot of people since it was a one-time deal and wouldn’t go anywhere else. When it was deduced that the reunion is actually the core cast members getting together for a reunion episode to talk about the show Kauffman relented since that’s quite a bit different. Reunion shows are often different depending on which show is being used to bring the people together again, and Kauffman is right in her first estimation, as it’s likely that a lot of people would be very disappointed if the show came back for a regular episode, or special, and then hung it all up again. As Kauffman states, Friends ended when it needed to since everyone was moving on with their lives and it was time to say goodbye.