Why the team behind ‘Friends’ finally agreed to a reunion after ‘147,000’ asks

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

The figure is far from official, but according to Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of TV’s enduring global blockbuster “Friends,” she’s been approached 147,000 times — give or take — about a reboot or revival of the NBC sitcom. “It started before we went off the air!” Kauffman says with a...

www.gazettextra.com
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Matthew Perry leaves fans worried after appearance in ‘Friends’ reunion trailer

Matthew Perry left fans concerned over his wellbeing after he seemed to slur his words in a video promoting the ‘Friends’ reunion. There were several uncomfortable moments when the 51-year-old actor appeared to struggle with his words and demonstrated an awkward demeanour as he sat and chatted with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
TV Seriesmelodyinter.com

The First Trailer for “Friends The Reunion” is Finally Here!

The first trailer for “Friends The Reunion” is finally here, and our favourite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Paul Rudd won't be in Friends reunion

Fans of Friends were understandably frustrated when the cameos list for the much-anticipated reunion episode was revealed - and confirmed that despite playing a major role in the show for two seasons, fan favourite Paul Rudd would not be making an appearance in the one-off special. So why was Paul unable to take part in the series?
TV & Videosdigitalcameraworld.com

This Friends reunion behind-the-scenes photograph was quickly deleted!

If you're anything like us, you can't wait to see the cast of Friends grace our TV screen again. Luckily, we won't have to wait long, with the Friends reunion episode 'The One Where They Get Back Together' due to begin streaming on 27 May at HBO Max (don't forget to check out our guide on how to watch HBO Max beforehand!).
TV Seriesthedeadtoons.com

The One They Get Back Together: Its Happening Finally! Friends Reunion

17 long years of a wait…1000s of fan-made stories and now, It’s finally happening! Friends, the most loved sitcom, is returning. Friends Reunion dates have been revealed. The first teaser for the Friends reunion special, starring David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc is out. If you haven’t watched it, watch it here-
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why The Co-Creator Of Friends Didn’t Want To Have A Reunion

There weren’t a lot of people that were unhappy to hear that a Friends reunion was on the way, but among those that were was co-creator Marta Kauffman, who believed that a Friends reunion would just end up disappointing a lot of people since it was a one-time deal and wouldn’t go anywhere else. When it was deduced that the reunion is actually the core cast members getting together for a reunion episode to talk about the show Kauffman relented since that’s quite a bit different. Reunion shows are often different depending on which show is being used to bring the people together again, and Kauffman is right in her first estimation, as it’s likely that a lot of people would be very disappointed if the show came back for a regular episode, or special, and then hung it all up again. As Kauffman states, Friends ended when it needed to since everyone was moving on with their lives and it was time to say goodbye.
TV Seriesmediapost.com

'Friends' Reunion Belongs On Free TV, Not Behind A Paywall

More than 52 million viewers were estimated to have shown their love for “Friends” by watching the series’ one-hour finale on the night of Thursday, May 6, 2004, on NBC. It is for those tens of millions that this week’s once-in-a-lifetime reunion of the show’s six beloved stars will have the most resonance.
TV Seriesfilmdaily.co

Why are fans saying James Corden ruined the ‘Friends’ reunion?

Do you remember that episode of Friends where a young James Corden tried to take over Phoebe’s singing spot at Central Perk? No? How about the one where a young James Corden stole Joey’s X-Files audition? Still nothing? You don’t remember James Corden ever being part of Friends? That’s weird because he’s a big part of the Friends reunion on HBO Max.
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

18 Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the 'Friends' Reunion Special

After waiting so many (many, many, many) years, we finally got the Friends reunion we always wanted. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry returned to Stage 24 for Friends: The Reunion on May 27th, and it was everything we hoped for and more.
Celebritiesfame10.com

Friends Reunion Director Explains Why Paul Rudd And Cole Sprouse Did Not Make Appearances

The much-anticipated Friends reunion has finally aired, but fans had a few questions about why some key characters weren’t in attendance. The reunion episode featured the full main cast including Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).
Internet940wfaw.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc‘s avuncular appearance on HBO Max‘s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

David Schwimmer is adamant there will be no more Friends reunited

It is unlikely that new episodes of 'Friends' will ever happen, according to star David Schwimmer. The 54-year-old actor played Ross Geller in the worldwide hit sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 and focused on six close friends living in New York - and fans were overjoyed when he and his five main co-stars, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc recently reunited to talk about their experiences on the show for TV special 'Friends: The Reunion'.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Breaking Down the Friends Cast's Big Reunion Paycheck

Watch: Bennifer's Zen, Destiny's Check-Ins & "Friends" Crush Confessions. If you thought raking in $1,000,000 per episode during their final seasons sounded a bit pricey for the Friends' cast, wait until you find out how much they were reportedly paid for their recent reunion. Getting the gang of six actors—including...