NOONAN | At Capitol, many things old are new again

denvergazette.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, victim of Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis police. Floyd’s murder energized a renewed commitment to re-examining and correcting issues of inequity and injustice in America. That’s evident in this year’s legislation at the Capitol as the General Assembly closes...

denvergazette.com
State
Colorado State
Person
Kevin Grantham
Person
George Floyd
Person
Morgan Carroll
Person
John Hickenlooper
#Noonan#Government Contracts#Senate Bill#Legislature#Senate President#State Legislators#House Speaker#Republicans#Policy Reform#Noonan#The General Assembly#Democrats#Regulate Air Toxics#Aqcc#Puc#Ghg#Hispanic#Glbtq#Gov John Hickenlooper#Justice Reform
