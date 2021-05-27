Premiere: Tiggi Hawke drops a retro video game-inspired video for ‘Gonna Run’
About a month ago, London prodigy Tiggi Hawke released an electro-pop gem, packed with meaning. ‘Gonna Run’ dropped on April 23, via Armada, and came to colour Tiggi’s portfolio with another beautiful hybrid creation. Now the music video for this single comes to us, produced around a vintage video game influence. Capturing the fans for a retro arcade, Tiggi Hawke delivers innovative, creative, and tasteful visuals.weraveyou.com