Premiere: Tiggi Hawke drops a retro video game-inspired video for ‘Gonna Run’

Those with Hispanic parents or grandparents, especially in Southern California, can probably tell you the sounds they heard blaring from the radio most Sunday nights as Art Laboe’s “Oldies but Goodies” radio program ran through a catalog of funk, R&B, doo-wop and the enchanting rhythms of Chicano soul. A dedication going out to someone with the name “lil spooky” or “joker” was not uncommon (an indicator of the cholo/chola lifestyle adjacent to much Hispanic culture in the area at the time and Laboe’s legendary status as an intermediary communicator for the masses), and was usually followed by the romantic serenading or deep lamentations from the likes of The Delfonics, Ralfi Pagan and more.