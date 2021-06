The Milwaukee Bucks are on a roll. They handled their business and protected home court in this best of seven first-round series against the Miami Heat. Game two was never in doubt with the Bucks winning the game 132-98. Giannis led the way for the Bucks with 31 points on 12 of 23 shooting from the field. He did so in 31 minutes of play. He also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 6 assists. Giannis was beaten up this game and even was fouled hard by Trevor Ariza which resulted in a Flagrant Foul. Giannis is aware that’s what comes with Playoff basketball and he is keeping his cool.