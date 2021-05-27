Cancel
Lansing, MI

Ingham Circuit and Probate Courts move to Phase Two

 14 days ago

Supreme Court guidelines allow the courts to move back to Phase Two. Under Phase Two, the following changes are being put into place:. • The public hours of the Veterans Memorial Courthouse, 313 W. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing, will change to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. [The Mason Historical Courthouse, where the 30th Circuit Court also has a presence, was temporarily closed in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains closed for the foreseeable future.]

