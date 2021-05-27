BlackRock CEO Reveals They Are ‘Studying’ Crypto Assets
BlackRock CEO noted that it could not be firmly determined that cryptocurrencies are “just a speculative trading tool”. BlackRock is “studying” cryptocurrencies. CEO Larry Fink revealed this on Wednesday. This happened during the New York-based investment firm’s annual meeting. A shareholder inquired if BlackRock would invest in Bitcoin to which Fink responded that the firm was considering crypto, in general, to discern if they could provide countercyclical benefits.www.coinspeaker.com