Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

BlackRock CEO Reveals They Are ‘Studying’ Crypto Assets

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BlackRock CEO noted that it could not be firmly determined that cryptocurrencies are “just a speculative trading tool”. BlackRock is “studying” cryptocurrencies. CEO Larry Fink revealed this on Wednesday. This happened during the New York-based investment firm’s annual meeting. A shareholder inquired if BlackRock would invest in Bitcoin to which Fink responded that the firm was considering crypto, in general, to discern if they could provide countercyclical benefits.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Cryptocurrencies#Financial Investment#Financial Assets#Investment Firm#Capital Investment#Blackrock Ceo#Millennium Management#Point72 Asset Management#Matrix Capital Management#American#Crypto Assets#Asset Managers#Access Bitcoin Funds#Long Term Investments#Trading#Liquidity#Operations People#Evolution#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Marketstodayheadline.co

Reuters exclusively reports HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. The move contrasts that of rivals such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk, and UBS, which other media said was exploring ways to offer the currencies as an investment product. Europe’s largest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50% from the year’s high.
Marketsinvesting.com

Big rise in financial advisers adding crypto assets to client portfolios

According to a survey, financial advisers are recommending investments in Bitcoin and crypto assets to their clients more than ever before. A report by the Financial Planning Association released on June 1 has taken a look at the changing attitudes towards crypto assets. The ‘2021 Trends in Investing Survey’ revealed that more financial advisers than ever are recommending their clients have some crypto in their portfolios.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

BitPay CEO: Consumers Want To Spend Crypto Wealth At Merchants

If you want to spend it — will they come? Apologies to the old baseball movie, but the question is a fair one. As cryptocurrencies continue to gather their fair share of headlines, consumers are becoming more interested in how, where and when they’ll be able to take those digital offerings and use them in everyday spend.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Don't divest dirty businesses, Deutsche Bank and BlackRock CEOs say

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Public companies shouldn’t go green by divesting their dirty businesses because in the end this doesn’t have an impact on the overall carbon footprint, the chief executives of BlackRock and Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday. Instead, companies should clean up their operations to be more friendly to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Standard Chartered to Launch Crypto Brokerage

Another major bank jumps onto the crypto bandwagon. Standard Chartered Plc. is setting up a brokerage for digital assets. The U.K. bank is embarking on the venture with BC Technology Ltd., a Hong Kong firm specializing in digital assets. It’s Standard Chartered’s first foray into the world of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.
Marketsfinancefeeds.com

Former Goldman COO & Ripple (XRP) Head of Markets joins TradeBlock as CEO

TradeBlock, one of the largest crypto index providers and trading platform for OTC markets, has announced that Breanne Madigan has joined it as the new CEO. Ms. Madigan has previously been with Goldman Sachs and Ripple (XRP) before joining TradeBlock. She had been with Goldman for around 11 years where she had risen through the ranks from being an analyst to rising as the Head of Institutional Wealth Services for the Americas.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsinteractivecrypto.com

Are cryptos considered investments or assets?

You must have heard of Bitcoin or Ethereum, or other cryptocurrencies by now. A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that runs on a blockchain network and eliminates the middleman in financial exchanges by allowing peer-to-peer transactions. Thanks to the public ledger system used to record all transactions, many cryptocurrency transactions can appear trustless. Most cryptocurrencies are, therefore, decentralized.
Stocksfinancefeeds.com

Despite a red month, crypto continues to outperform traditional assets

The cryptocurrency market took a beating this month with a sea of red dominating price movements. After such a sustained rise in prices since December, a correction was due. As you may expect, panic and fear swept across the crypto market. But, amidst all of the gloom and doom cryptocurrencies still continue to outperform traditional/legacy markets such as oil, stocks, and indexes. The longer-term returns on crypto-assets and their high volatility pique investors interest in a way that legacy markets simply cannot. The demand for this new asset class remains as high as ever.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
California Statemodernreaders.com

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketslivebitcoinnews.com

Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Upset By Crypto Regulation in the U.S.

Brad Garlinghouse – the CEO of Ripple – is rather frustrated with how crypto regulation is dealt with in the United States, and he is upset by how unclear the rules tend to be. Ripple CEO Discusses Lack of Regulatory Clarity. Ripple has been under fire for the past few...
Businesstheloadstar.com

Goldman Sachs weighs in with £200m investment for project44 expansion

Supply chain visibility development company project44 has secured a further $202m in funding for its expansion into the Chinese, and other, markets. The Series E investment is being led by Goldman Sachs and follows the $442.5m investment secured to improve the company’s supply chain predictability systems. The latest tranche has...
Personal FinanceBusiness Insider

Inside Morgan Stanley's big growth plans for financial advisors

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. An inside look at how Morgan Stanley is growing its teams of financial advisors. The top people moves across the Street. Deutsche Bank is reportedly bank in regulators' crosshairs due to its anti-money-laundering...
StocksCNBC

Morgan Stanley says buy these quality growth stocks amid a toppy market

Investors should be prepared for some disappointment over the next 12 months as incremental profit margins are reaching unsustainable highs due to supply constraints and the coming increase in corporate taxes, according to Morgan Stanley. Investors should buy quality stocks with growth characteristics to combat this tough market environment, the bank said.