My worst moment: ‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez and the time her voice cracked on stage during a performance of ‘Rent’

On June 5, to mark the 40th anniversary of the first CDC report related to HIV/AIDS, public officials, activists and celebrities will converge on San Vicente Boulevard next to West Hollywood Park for the groundbreaking for Stories: The AIDS Monument, a 7,000-square-foot art installation honoring those who have died of AIDS or are living with HIV. The monument is set to open in late 2022; an audio component, “Hear Our Stories,” accessed through the installation’s website, will include readings from The AIDS Memorial, an Instagram account about people who died of AIDS. Here, Variety gives an exclusive first look at.