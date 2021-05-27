Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Water gushes down street, into at least one basement in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Efwe2_0aD6KoNb00

PITTSBURGH — A water main break sent water gushing down a street and into at least one basement in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood Thursday morning.

The break was reported about 5 a.m. at Voelkel and Wenzell avenues. Part of the road started to buckle.

Domenico Folino said his home’s basement took on at least a foot and a half of water. Yards along the street also flooded.

Voelkel Avenue is closed between Wenzell and Ordinance avenues.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Dormont, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Main Street#County Police#Voelkel Ave Police#Pa American Water#Voelkel Ave Wendell Ave#Cox Media Group#Basement#Ordinance Ave#Underground Utility#Beechview#Voelkel Avenue#Wenzell Ave#Live Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boom Boom Room in South Side shut raided by police

PITTSBURGH — A South Side club was shut down after a raid by the Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday. According to police, after numerous complaints about the illegal sale of alcohol at the Boom Boom Room, located in the 1700 block of East Carson Street, police conducted undercover visits and witnessed alleged illegal liquor sales.
Ohio StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio shooting: 6 hospitalized after gunfire erupts at wake, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Six people were hurt in a mass shooting overnight as a crowd gathered to pay tribute to a person who died several years ago, authorities said. According to WHIO-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a wake on South Yellow Springs Street in Springfield, Ohio. Springfield police Lt. Randall Ballentine said someone came into the building and opened fire, striking at least six people, the news outlet reported.
Indiana Statewdadradio.com

BODY OF MISSING DAYTON MAN FOUND IN ALLEGHENY RIVER

The body of a missing Armstrong County man has been found in the Allegheny River in Armstrong County. 20-year-old Colt Evan Snyder, who pleaded guilty in a stabbing and was sentenced to probation in Indiana County Court in April had last been seen by his family on April 30th. His vehicle was found at about 11:22 PM that night, abandoned with the engine running on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh fireworks returning to the Point this summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return to the Point this summer after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill Peduto said a “family-style picnic” is scheduled July 4 at Point State Park — with music and food vendors —...
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania Statejems.com

Ambulance in Head-On Collision with SUV in PA

According to a report from LevittownNow, an SUV and a Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad ambulance collided head-on on New Falls Road between Apple Tree and Red Cedar Drives in Bristol Township at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. There were no serious injuries. Rescue squad chief Joel Rutkowski said the crew...