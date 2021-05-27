Water gushes down street, into at least one basement in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A water main break sent water gushing down a street and into at least one basement in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood Thursday morning.
The break was reported about 5 a.m. at Voelkel and Wenzell avenues. Part of the road started to buckle.
Domenico Folino said his home’s basement took on at least a foot and a half of water. Yards along the street also flooded.
Voelkel Avenue is closed between Wenzell and Ordinance avenues.
