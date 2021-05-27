Cancel
Motorsports

2,000+ HP Twin-Turbo Viper Huffs, Puffs, Takes Over Drag Strip With 7.23s Run

By Sergiu Tudose
Auto Evolution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you imagine showing up to a drag strip and delighting the crowd by pounding the quarter-mile marker in 7.23 seconds while doing nearly 200 mph? That is what Ned Dunphy’s record-breaking Vengeance Racing Twin Turbo Viper is capable of. Dunphy recently brought his 2,000+ hp Viper to a Street...

