2,000+ HP Twin-Turbo Viper Huffs, Puffs, Takes Over Drag Strip With 7.23s Run

Porsche is readying a facelift for the Cayenne and has confirmed that it will also launch a new variant of the Cayenne Coupe. The current Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with its 671 hp is the king of the Cayenne family. However, the facelifted model will benefit from a host of modifications to the Turbo’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that result in 631 hp and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm), significant gains of 89 hp and 60 lb-ft (80 Nm) over the current variant – and that’s without any form of electrification. It may have less power than the E-Hybrid, but it will be faster.