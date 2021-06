The Environment Agency is facing calls for an independent investigation into its handling of a controversial landfill in north Staffordshire, which has sparked fears over local people’s health.The chief executive of Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council has written to ministers demanding an inquiry into the performance of the Environment Agency and whether it had acted quickly enough over fumes at the Walleys Quarry site in north Staffordshire, which has triggered thousands of complaints.In the letter Martin Hamilton said the levels of hydrogen sulphide at the site were at dangerous levels, four times greater than levels thought to be fatal, in May 2020....