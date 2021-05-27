Israel's Gaza strikes may amount to 'war crimes': UN rights head
Israel's airstrikes during the most recent Gaza conflict may constitute war crimes, the head of the U.N. Human Rights. "Appalling events in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory have once again called this council into Special Session. We have recently witnessed the most significant escalation in hostilities since 2014," Michelle Bachelet said at the session on the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.www.hurriyetdailynews.com