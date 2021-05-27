Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel's Gaza strikes may amount to 'war crimes': UN rights head

hurriyetdailynews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael's airstrikes during the most recent Gaza conflict may constitute war crimes, the head of the U.N. Human Rights. "Appalling events in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory have once again called this council into Special Session. We have recently witnessed the most significant escalation in hostilities since 2014," Michelle Bachelet said at the session on the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

www.hurriyetdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Gaza War#War Crimes#Palestinians#Palestinian Attacks#Hamas#Un#The U N Human Rights#Special Session#U N#Air Strikes#Civilians#East Jerusalem#Airstrikes#Protests#Hostilities#Widespread Destruction#Civilian Infrastructure#Civilian Objects#Appalling Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
News Break
United Nations
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pair of Jerusalem activists freed after detention by Israel

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday detained two members of a prominent family in the contested Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem who led protests against attempts by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the area. The twin brother and sister were released later in the day.
Middle Eastjewishbusinessnews.com

International Law and WMD Attacks on Israel

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: In the years ahead, Israel could face the growing prospect of weapon of mass destruction (WMD) terrorism – i.e., attacks involving chemical, biological, or even nuclear weapons. In this connection, it is vital that Israeli officials do their utmost to prevent perfidious enemy manipulations of humanitarian international law. This is especially urgent with regard to enemy use of “human shields,” an illegal form of military deception that could be used to deter Israeli retaliation. Perfidy can originate with both state and sub-state foes, and could conceivably involve primitive nuclear devices such as “dirty bombs” (weapons that do not involve genuine chain reactions, but instead attach conventional explosives to fissile materials).
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Israel Briefly Detains Prominent Palestinian Activist Twins

Israeli authorities Sunday briefly detained two prominent Palestinian activists who gained a global audience while fighting eviction from their homes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Israeli police arrested Mona el-Kurd, 23, at her home Sunday and left a summons for her twin brother, Muhammad, according to...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Between Conflict and Containment: Jewish-Arab Relations in Israel

One of the most delicate terms in Israeli identity discourse is “Arab citizens of Israel.” Jews citing this term use it to make a distinction between “Israeli” Arabs and “Palestinian” Arabs and to imply differences in their attitudes toward the State of Israel and its institutions. There are substantive differences between the legal status of Arab citizens in Israel, Jerusalem’s Arabs (who are non-citizen residents), and the Arabs of the territories (most of whom are residents of the Palestinian Authority). But in the world of identities, the spoken word is mightier than the written law.
Middle EastPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Palestinian support for Hamas surges after its confrontation with Israel

AL-AMARI REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank — The tattered walls of this camp turned city for Palestinian refugees in the West Bank tell a story about the political loyalties of those who live here. The smiling visage of a keffiyeh-clad Yasser Arafat. The yellow, rifle-bedecked flags of his movement. The names,...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader: ‘God has Decreed We Must Attack Tel Aviv’

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, told a group of students and academics in Gaza on Saturday that the terrorist organization has the capability to demolish Tel Aviv and that Israel had only destroyed 3 percent of Gaza’s tunnel network during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” last month.
AdvocacyWSLS

Israel arrests Jerusalem activists in contested neighborhood

JERUSALEM – Israeli police burst into the home of a prominent family in the contested Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem on Sunday, the family said, arresting a 23-year-old woman who has led protests against attempts by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in the area. The young woman was later released, but her twin brother turned himself in and remained in custody.
AdvocacyBBC

Israel arrests Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd in East Jerusalem

Israeli security forces have questioned a Palestinian activist who played a significant role in protests against the possible eviction of Palestinian families from homes in East Jerusalem. Video footage showed Muna el-Kurd being taken in handcuffs from her home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Police said the 23-year-old was accused...
United Nationsopiniojuris.org

UN Gaza Commission Will Collect Evidence of Crimes

[John Quigley is Professor Emeritus at the Moritz College of Law of The Ohio State University.]. Ensuring respect for international human rights law and international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel opens an important avenue for seeking implementation of the rule of law in the Palestine/Israel situation.
Middle Eastexpressnews.com

Kristof: Gaza peace possible when war crimes end

When I wrote a couple of columns criticizing Israel as well as Hamas over the recent Gaza war, I had pushback from readers who asked: So what would you have Israel do?. On my Facebook page, Joel put it this way: “Mr. Kristof, what do you recommend that Israel do in response to rocket attacks? What would the American response be to repeated rocket attacks from Mexico or Canada on American cities?”
Militaryaudacy.com

After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas's top leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. Yehiyeh Sinwar spoke after meeting...
Middle Eastslashdot.org

Jerusalem Post: Israel's Gaza Strip Bombing Was 'World's First AI War'

At least the Israeli government uses it to reduce civilian casualties. Were the technological levels reversed, the attacking side would have used AI to identify the most populated areas with the potential for the maximum number of casualties, and then proceeded with an extermination war with the goal of complete ethnic cleansing.
WorldDenver Channel

UN investigating possible war crimes during Israel-Hamas conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Council will investigate possible crimes during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. A panel will look at violations committed in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. It says rocket launches from Hamas toward Israel were a clear violation of international humanitarian law. It also...
Donald TrumpPosted by
Axios

UN to investigate possible crimes committed during recent Gaza crisis

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate possible "violations of international humanitarian law" during the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Why it matters: The investigation will cover a broad scope, encompassing "all alleged violations" committed in Israel, Gaza and the...