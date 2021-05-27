Date Lab: Was a mutual love of TikTok a blessing or a curse?

For thousands of years, humans have worshipped and feared the power of curses. Whether brought on by wrathful god, spurned witch, or confluence of bloody history, curses have vexed hapless souls since the beginning of society. And whether any of these vengeful spells were ever real or just products of our innate tendency to fit patterns to events, it’s hard to deny their cultural impact. So much so that the word has taken on a second meaning in internet culture, referring to images, video, audio, etc., that is unusually disturbing and mysterious. These ‘cursed’ media become a special subset of memes, ones meant to disturb, scare, or challenge instead of amuse. — This list looks at pieces of video and movies that show the whole range of curses: the allegedly supernatural curses that plague the unfortunate; the new, internet-styled cursed videos, which haunt psychologically instead of magically; and those that blur the line between the two. Here are 10 of the most cursed videos out there.