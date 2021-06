The James Madison Dukes are on the road on Saturday to face the Sam Hoston State Bearkats in the semifinals of the FCS Championship. James Madison comes into this game undefeated with a 7-0 record on the season after knocking off North Dakota 34-21 to advance to the semifinals. As for Sam Houston State comes into this with an 8-0 record and coming off a 24-20 win over North Dakota State and will look to bring their run stop defense to the party this afternoon.