Scared straight: How prophets of doom might save the world

Several years ago, a team of Australian researchers asked people in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia about how probable a global catastrophe in the near term might be. They found that “a majority (54 percent) rated the risk of our way of life ending within the next 100 years at 50 percent or greater, and a quarter rated the risk of humans being wiped out at 50 percent or greater.” Another study that focused only on climate change found that “four in ten Americans think the odds that global warming will cause humans to become extinct are 50 percent or higher.” A search for “human extinction” via Google Ngram Viewer, which combs through digitized documents in Google’s collection, shows a significant leap in the term’s frequency over the past 20 years.