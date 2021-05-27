White Fungus Infects Covid Patient’s Intestine, A Rare Case Seen at Delhi Hospital

A new report shows some COVID19 patients are diagnosed with a rare and severe fungal infection that is called mucormycosis. The disease is known as black fungus infection as well. Health experts have said that the infection is led by a group of molds that are known as mucormycosis. Mucormycetes grow in soil and decomposing organic matter like rotting woods and leaves. Experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that these molds are ubiquitous and can be found in soil and air. It can be seen in the nose and mucus of healthy people. Dr. Akshay Nair, who is an eye surgeon, has said that these molds can easily enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin. After people start breathing in the fungal spores, the infection can take hold in the sinuses or lungs. Experts have said that after these molds enter inside the body they can transmit through the bloodstream and impact other parts of the body such as the brain, eyes, spleen, and heart. The authors of the report have said that in most cases, mucormycosis majorly affects people who have weaker immune systems. The CDC has said that it can also attack people who are dealing with diabetes and those who are taking medications that can suppress the immune response. The report has shown that a rising number of COVID19 patients in India seem to be catching this infection off lately.