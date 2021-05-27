White Fungus Infects Covid Patient’s Intestine, A Rare Case Seen at Delhi Hospital
An increasing incidence of fungal infections is seen in Covid-19 patients amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India. Black fungus, yellow fungus, and white fungus infections have further added a burden to the India’s healthcare system. Currently, there are 11,717 patients with Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis under treatment across the country, according to the government data shared by Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday. The Central Government has declared Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The affliction of White Fungus or Candidiasis is considered to be milder than that of black fungus. The infection caused by a yeast called Candida is known to mainly create problem in lungs and upper respiratory tract. But in a rare case, doctors at a Delhi hospital have detected infection of the intestine by the white fungus in a post Covid-19 patient.www.thehealthsite.com