How much is direct access to most Cardinals and Blues telecasts, as well as some St. Louis University men’s basketball games, worth to you?. The New York Post recently reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group officials have been telling potential investors that the company plans to charge $23 a month for its regional sports networks when it starts selling them directly to consumers next year via video streaming. That probably would be by the beginning of the baseball season — that is, if MLB solves its labor problems and indeed starts play on time.