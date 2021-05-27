Cancel
Energy Industry

Court Orders Shell to Slash CO2 Emissions in Landmark Climate Ruling

audioburst.com
 13 days ago

Royal Dutch Shell. NPR's Jeff Brady explains the district Court in The Hague, where shall is based ruled the oil company must reduce climate warming greenhouse gas emissions 45% by the end of the decade, based on 2019 levels. Sarah Shah, from friends of the Earth International called the decision a massive victory that likely will prompt others to file similar cases. And all hope is really that this bird it will trigger a wave of climate litigation is big polluters to force them to stop extracting and burning fossil fuels. Shell spokesperson says The company already is investing billions in low carbon energy, including electric vehicle charging hydrogen, renewable energy and bio fuels. The company calls the decision disappointing and says it plans to appeal. Jeff Brady NPR news This is NPR.

search.audioburst.com
