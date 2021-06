The cutoff date for using dicamba in Indiana fields is rapidly approaching. The dicamba cutoff date is June 20th. Purdue Professor of Weed Science Dr. Bill Johnson told HAT, “For the fields that are still needing to be treated for weed control now, we have to be really cognizant of the weather conditions and the wind conditions and our surrounding crops to make sure that when we are able to make this application over the next week or so that we can do it in a manner that minimizes the chance it will move off site.”