The 12 victims of Fred and Rosemary West

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred West has been described as the "epitome of evil", preying on vulnerable young girls and women in order to play out sexual fantasies over a period of 20 years. Along with his wife, Rosemary, the couple raped, tortured and murdered an unknown number of people. When police were eventually led to the couple's "house of horror" at 25 Cromwell Street, Gloucester, they discovered the bodies of nine girls. Three further bodies were later found elsewhere.

Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

The confirmed victims of Herefordshire-born murderer Fred West

POLICE are continuing to search for a body at a cafe in Gloucester linked to the case of a missing teenager who was feared killed by Herefordshire-born murderer Fred West. Gloucestershire Police said they had found evidence that a body could be buried within The Clean Plate café in Southgate Street, Gloucester, and are linking it to the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

'Unlikely' Herefordshire-born Fred West killed at Gloucester cafe

FRED West was a “fantasist” whose crimes are part of a “dreadful, wicked, murky episode” in Britain’s history, Rose West’s former solicitor has said. Leo Goatley's comments come after Gloucestershire Police descended on a cafe as part of a search for a missing schoolgirl, but he said it was unlikely she was killed there.
Violent CrimesBBC

Fred West police begin cellar search for Mary Bastholm

Forensic archaeologists have begun examining a cafe basement in the search for suspected Fred West victim, Mary Bastholm. The 15-year-old, who worked at the cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester, went missing in the city on 6 January 1968. On Friday, officers were called in following suggestions a body may have...
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Forensic experts begin work at cafe linked to Fred West

Forensic archaeologists are carrying out work at a cafe in Gloucester where the body of a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried. Gloucestershire Police said three forensic archaeologists have attended the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm.
Violent Crimesledburyreporter.co.uk

Police release picture of cellar where suspected Fred West victim may be buried

Images of the cellar where the body of a missing teenager suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried have been released by police. Police have begun excavating the cellar of the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester after finding “possible evidence” suggesting the body of Mary Bastholm, who disappeared in 1968, might be buried there.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Fred West: No human remains found in Gloucester cafe search for suspected victim Mary Bastholm

No human remains have been found during the search of a Gloucester cafe for Mary Bastholm, a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West, according to police. An excavation at The Clean Plate began last week in connection with the teenager’s disappearance more than five decades ago. Mary used to work at the Pop-In Cafe on the same site on Southgate Street in Gloucester, where West was a regular customer. The cafe sits less than two miles away from the bus stop where the 15-year-old was last seen in 1968. Gloucester Police said on Thursday that excavation work at...
Violent Crimesworldnewsera.com

Family of Fred West victim ‘very sad’ her remains weren’t found in cafe dig

The family of a missing teenager suspected of being a victim of serial killer Fred West have said they are ‘very sad’ that her body was not recovered when police dug up the café where she worked. Mary Bastholm, 15, who was last seen alive in January 1968, worked as a waitress at the Pop-In café, which was located at the same site the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street, Gloucester. Serial killer West, who died in prison in 1995 while awaiting trial accused of 12 murders of women and girls, knew Mary and was a known customer of the cafe. Gloucestershire Police began excavation work at the café earlier this month after receiving information from a production company making a documentary that human remains could be buried in the cellar. Forensic archaeologists identified a number of structural anomalies down there, including six voids in the floor which warranted further exploration. But in an update on Thursday, a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: ‘Excavation work at the Clean Plate cafe has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found. ‘Mary’s family have been updated and is continuing to receive support from family liaison officers.’ Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden expressed his condolences to Mary’s family. He said: ‘Everybody working on this is disappointed that we did not find Mary, allowing her family finally to lay Mary to rest after over 50 years was absolutely the most important reason for this excavation. ‘Our thoughts are with Mary’s family, who’s continued dignity over recent week and over many years before has been absolutely humbling. ‘I am now confident that Mary is not buried in the cellar of the cafe, and I hope that eliminating this location will bring some small comfort to her family.’ Mary’s family said they are ‘still very sad’ that her body was not recovered, but continue to ‘hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found’. They thanked Gloucestershire Constabulary, the TV production team who spotted the potential lead, the excavation team, the cafe owners and the people of Gloucestershire for their work and support. In a statement, they told Sky News: ‘We are still very sad that Mary has not been found. ‘We were hoping to get final closure on her disappearance so that we could put her to rest. We have been open-minded throughout this process and we now know the cafe can be ruled out. ‘We can however hold out some hope that one day Mary will be found. ‘Mary was a strong-willed, happy-go-lucky teenager dearly loved by her parents and two brothers. She enjoyed life and was just coming into her own when her life was tragically cut short.
Violent CrimesBBC

Fred West: Who was he and what did he do?

More than a quarter of a century since he confessed to killing his daughter Heather, the name Fred West is back on everyone's mind in Gloucester. Police are excavating a cafe in the city for a suspected victim of the notorious serial killer, but who was he and what crimes did he commit?
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Fred West: How to watch the original 2019 Trevor McDonald documentary

A forthcoming documentary about serial killers Fred and Rosemary West has led police to excavate the cellar of a Gloucester café.The film is a follow-up to the 2019 documentary Fred & Rose West: The Real Story with Trevor McDonald. As part of production on the new documentary, crew members are said to be investigating a number of potential burial sites, including one associated with 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who went missing in 1968.Police announced they would investigate the cellar of The Clean Plate café (formerly known as the Pop In café), after the new documentary’s production company told authorities they...