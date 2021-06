Mayor Dickinson of Wallingford has a penchant for denying residents good things, even now as we exit a devastating pandemic and could use some good news in town. So far in 2021, Dickinson has said no to fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. He has said no to a new community pool though the existing one is not usable. Worse, he has said no to addressing urgent problems at our animal shelter in a timely manner. The staff at the shelter is down to one, so the ACO must go to the shelter seven days a week. The mayor is not working hard enough to replace all the staff who have quit. The shelter office has been without air conditioning for a few weeks. He will not consider upgrading the a/c to include the animals' space either, so all living beings there are suffering. The shelter's commercial washing machine has been broken, and a plea for monetary donations has gone out while the laundry is taken to the laundromat.