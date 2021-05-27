Cancel
Price County, WI

Vaccination rates slowing with 43% of Price County residents having received at least one shot

By Beckie Gaskill
APG of Wisconsin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Price County Public Health Officer Michelle Edwards, residents are still getting vaccinated, and new people are still coming in every week, but the rate of those getting vaccinated is “much slower” than it has been since the vaccines first became available. A total of 10,735 doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents of Price County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. For the week of May 16, the number of vaccines given was listed at 262, down from 397 the previous week. Looking at numbers in late February and early March showed the highest vaccine demand for the county. During the week of February 28, the county saw 894 doses of the vaccine administered and 869 the following week.

www.apg-wi.com
