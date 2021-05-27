Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

By Suzanne Nuyen
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.

www.gpb.org
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#K Pop#French Fries#Billboard#Celebrity Style#Barbecue Sauce#K Pop Group Bts#Mcdonald#Mcjordan Special#Big Mac#Npr#Coke#Weverse#Exclusive#Sweet Chili#Ketchup#Bacon#Sale#Ingredients#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
BTS
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RecipesPosted by
The Hill

McDonald's unveils collaboration with BTS

McDonald’s on Wednesday unveiled its collaboration with K-pop sensation and boy band BTS that includes new meals and merchandise reflective of the musical group's home country. The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and dozens of other countries starting Wednesday and will continue until...
CelebritiesFood & Wine

BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

Last month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.
MusicThe Drum

The K-pop playbook: inside McDonald’s ‘Famous Order’ collab with BTS

When McDonald’s announced ‘The BTS Meal’ back in April, the ‘Famous Order’ launch blew up on social media – trending number one in the US and number two globally. At this point, Jennifer Healan, vice-president US marketing, brand content and engagement, knew McDonald’s was “on to something very positive”, admitting that while it had success with the Travis Scott and J Balvin launch, the reaction was “not to the scale of BTS”.
RestaurantsPosted by
PennLive.com

BTS meal drops today at central Pa. McDonald’s restaurants

BTS pop music stars have a favorite meal at McDonald’s and starting today you can enjoy it, too. The band’s order, according to McDonald’s, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium french fries, medium Coke and - for the first time in the United States - “Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.”
Celebritiesbalitangamerica.tv

Fil-Am BTS fans celebrate pop group’s new McDonald’s collab

Less than a week after dropping their latest single “Butter”, global music phenomenon BTS gives their fans another treat as their limited meal at fast food giant Mcdonald’s finally goes on sale. We speak with Fil-Am members of the BTS fandom about what the group’s growing worldwide presence means for them.
RestaurantsPosted by
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
Recipeskpopstarz.com

Highly-Anticipated BTS Meal Finally Arrives at McDonald's

Since fast-food giant McDonald's has announced its BTS Meal last month, fans around the world have been anticipating this exclusive treat - and the day has finally arrived. Starting May 26, fans and foodies everywhere can start enjoying the much-awaited meal. Additionally, McDonald's also revealed a number of treats from the recent collaboration with BTS.
Restaurantsava360.com

New BTS meal available at McDonald’s outlets across Canada

A BTS-inspired McDonald’s meal has arrived at locations across Canada. The meal consists of 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a drink coupled with limited-edition Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, which were previously only available at South Korean McDonald’s outlets. The meal is packed in punchy purple branding, rather than the...
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Exclusive look at Jessica Huff’s clothing line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jessica Huff is not just a head football coach;s wife, a coach herself, a mother, a business women... she has a new venture. Fashion. Jessica Huff has a clothing line coming out for all to enjoy and wear. Some of the items feature her motto, “Left Foot Right Foot” as well as “Create Your Own Narrative.”
WorldNPR

BTS And Beyond: A Guide To K-Pop

Last year, the South Korean pop group BTS topped the U.S. charts with the blockbuster earworm "Dynamite." Now, they've got a new hit, called "Butter." But the story of K-pop extends well beyond BTS. And it goes back decades with a huge array of styles and sounds. The audio was...
Food & DrinksNews 12

'BTS McDonald's Meal' coming soon to fast-food chain

Urban Outfitters sees a boost of nearly $54 million during the first quarter as shoppers return to stores. Nordstrom reports a wider than expected loss of $1.05 per share. McDonald's announces the release date of K-pop band "BTS McDonald's Meal."
RecipesStreet.Com

McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said. McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be...
Restaurantsenergy941.com

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”
MusicNew University Newspaper

Hot Like Summer: The BTS Meal

The BTS Meal — the South Korean group’s first celebrity-partnered meal in collaboration with McDonald’s — dropped in the U.S. on May 26. This signature meal is the first of McDonald’s “signature orders” to debut globally, with previous celebrity meals like the Travis Scott Meal and the J Balvin Meal having only been released domestically.