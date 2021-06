The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has estimated the total number of displaced people linked to the volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo on May 22, 2021, to be 415 700, with 47% of them children. In the city of Goma, more than 500 000 people have been left without access to clean drinking water while some 350 000 people are estimated to be in urgent need of assistance. A mass evacuation order was issued on May 27 after seismicity and soil deformation data indicated the presence of magma under the urban area of Goma with an extension under Lake Kivu.