Wahiawa, HI

Francis W.K. Peters

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 14 days ago

71, of Wahiawa, died in Wahiawa on April 28, 2021. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Visitation: 9:30 am; Services: 10:30 am on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Borthwick Mortuary Maunakea/Vineyard Chapel. Burial: 1:00 pm at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl).

obits.staradvertiser.com
