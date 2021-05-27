Cancel
Kapolei, HI

Valentine K. Kanehailua

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 14 days ago

62, of Kapolei, Hawaii, died in Ewa Beach on May 15, 2021. He was born in Honolulu. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at White Plains Beach. Celebration of Life: 2:00 p.m. at Nanakuli Beach.

obits.staradvertiser.com
