Trio arrested on various drug charges

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Improperly displayed tags resulted in three arrests on Sunday afternoon. Campbell County Deputy Justin Phillips noticed a red Porsche Cayenne traveling North on Hwy 116. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Hwy 116 and 25W in Caryville the driver of the car crossed the fog line. While Phillips was following the vehicle it turned onto Hwy 25W and then southbound on Interstate 75. On I-75, Phillips saw the vehicle cross the fog line and swerve back into its lane of travel of three more times. The license tag on the vehicle was mounted at a downward angle with fishing line and a magnet, according to a report from the sheriff’s department.