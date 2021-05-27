Cancel
Jim Ingraham: Thumbs-down ... Indians pitching staff can't catch a good break

By Jim Ingraham
Chronicle-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Terry Francona picked a bad week to be Terry Francona. In other news, the Indians are your new leader in the clubhouse for “wait, what?” injuries. The best pitching staff in the American League is suddenly a shell of its former self. We’re not even to Memorial Day and 60 percent of the Indians’ opening day rotation is already missing, due to too many home runs allowed (Logan Allen), too many walks (Triston McKenzie) and too many broken thumbs (Zach Plesac).

