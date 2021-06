Python, SQL, R and Julia are some popular programming languages used in data analysis by data scientists and analysts globally. There are suites of software such as Alteryx and Knime that have an IDE (integrated development environment) where data enthusiasts and technical experts with little programming background can work on their data to extract meaningful information from it. The key feature of these IDE, called visual programming, allows the user to visualize the flow of data from raw information to processed information, models and to the final meaningful output. In this article I will give a brief introduction to visual programming with Knime using Fitbit health data available from Kaggle.