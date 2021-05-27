Bodycam Footage In NC Is Not Public Record, But Some Lawmakers And Advocates Say That Needs To Change

In 2016, North Carolina modified how it releases video from police body-worn cameras to the public. Previously, it was up to law enforcement to release the footage. In a 2016 interview, state Rep. Allen McNeill, a Republican from Asheboro, told WFAE: "One of the biggest complaints is that police are trying to hide these videos. So why in the world would anybody then want to leave discretion of releasing them to the police?"