Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

Bodycam Footage In NC Is Not Public Record, But Some Lawmakers And Advocates Say That Needs To Change

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2016, North Carolina modified how it releases video from police body-worn cameras to the public. Previously, it was up to law enforcement to release the footage. In a 2016 interview, state Rep. Allen McNeill, a Republican from Asheboro, told WFAE: "One of the biggest complaints is that police are trying to hide these videos. So why in the world would anybody then want to leave discretion of releasing them to the police?"

www.wfae.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Police#State Lawmakers#Law Enforcement#Video Cameras#Bodycam Footage#Republican#House#Democrat#Superior Court#Action Nc#Action Nc#Body Worn Camera Footage#Release Footage#Advocates#Public Record#Public Release#Body Camera Footage#Police Body Worn Cameras#Police Transparency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
WFAE

North Carolina Bill Would Allocate $200M To Prepare For And Prevent Flooding

On the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season Monday, a North Carolina House committee approved a bill that would help communities plan for future storms and flooding. House Bill 500 unanimously passed the House Environment Committee. It would spend $200 million to help state and local governments and nonprofits with planning and projects to prevent flooding. It would also include money to prepare interstate highways and other transportation infrastructure for storms, mudslides and flooding.
Henderson County, NCPosted by
WFAE

Bill To Give NC Returning Workers Bonuses Approved By Senate

Giving bonuses to North Carolina's unemployment benefit recipients who get a job soon would help both business struggling to fill vacancies and residents who need a nudge to return to work, Republican lawmakers said Tuesday. The state Senate voted 35-10 for legislation that would provide $1,500 to people who accept...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

In An Unusual Dispute, Two Charlotte Leaders At Odds Over 2040 Plan

After weeks of fighting over single-family zoning among City Council members, a new dispute has broken out between two high-level Charlotte officials over the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The city's economic development director, Tracy Dodson, sent a memo Thursday to Taiwo Jaiyeoba, the planning director and architect of the Charlotte Future...
Charleston, SCPosted by
WFAE

Rep. Nancy Mace: Vandalism At South Carolina Home 'Very Scary'

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday posted a video of obscenities that she said had been spray-painted on her Charleston-area home over the Memorial Day weekend. "It's very scary," the first-term Republican said in the video as she pointed to the graffiti on the front of her home on Daniel Island, a planned community near Charleston.
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
WFAE

Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime In Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City police are investigating possible hate crime enhancements to felony and misdemeanor charges against a woman who drove her car through protesters on Monday night. The driver, a white woman named Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, hit two Black women and one white cyclist, according to the police statement and videos...
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

NC Reports Millionth COVID Case As Vaccine Demand Drops

North Carolina health providers are requesting fewer and fewer vaccines and have sent back nearly 390,000 doses to the federal government as the state ramps up efforts to reach communities that have been less likely to get a COVID-19 shot. Thirty of the more than 1,200 vaccine providers in the...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Local News Roundup: CMS-County Standoff; 2040 Update; Credit Karma Expands; ACC Baseball And NASCAR In Charlotte

There was a private meeting this week between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County leaders to talk about the school budget standoff, but the meeting did not help the two groups make any progress in their dispute over the county’s plan to withhold $56 million in funding until CMS has a plan to improve racial equities in schools. The board voted this 6-2 this week to withhold that funding in the budget.
LotteryPosted by
WFAE

Top South Carolina Democrat Wants $1M Vaccine Lottery Prize

One of South Carolina's top Democratic lawmakers wants the state to use some of its COVID-19 relief money to offer $1 million prizes to people who get vaccinated for the disease, similar to a program in Ohio. That type of program might get South Carolina, where just 36% of residents...
Violent CrimesPosted by
WFAE

We're Seeing A Spike In Workplace Shootings. Here's Why

Workplace mass shootings are rare, but the killing of eight people by a fellow employee at a Northern California rail yard on Wednesday marks the third such rampage in under two months. That could foreshadow a rise in this type of violence after the nationwide shutdown of businesses due to...
IndustryPosted by
WFAE

Environmental Groups Urge NC Gov. Cooper To Cut Support For Wood Pellet Industry

Environmental groups are calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to halt taxpayer subsidies and limit new factory permits for the wood pellet industry. Pellets made from trees logged in eastern North Carolina are shipped to Europe, where they're burned for electricity and classified as renewable energy. Since the industry began expanding in the state in 2014, the pellet producer Enviva has received $7 million in state incentives, most tied to job creation.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...