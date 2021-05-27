Flick Home Run! Duel Review – Needs More Duelling

YOU MUST BE PRESENT AT HARRIS FIELD WITH A TICKET TO WIN!. MUST be at least 18 years old to enter. ONE entry per person, per day. You MUST be present at Harris Field at the time of the qualifying home run to be eligible. Your name must be in the contest database prior to the winning play. If ANY player hits a home run into the target in left field during a World Series game, one person will be drawn from all entries received. No further entries will be accepted after the winning home run has taken place. The hit must be counted and scored by the official scorer as an official Home Run. A play nullified by a penalty or otherwise is invalid. The eligibility of the hit is subject to the official rules of the NAIA, and their decision is final. If the person whose name is drawn is not present and/or has not come forward with legal ID within 20 minutes, ONE alternate name will be drawn from all entries, and that person will have 20 minutes to present legal ID. No more names will be drawn after the second chance. If the prize-winning play happens, once the winner is verified as eligible, a check will be sent to the winner within 15 days from Interactive Promotions Group. The winner will be responsible for any and all taxes associated with the prize. The winner agrees to the use of their name, image, and/or voice recording to be used in future promotional announcements without further compensation. The contest period is May 28 through June 4, 2021.