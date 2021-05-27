Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Flick Home Run! Duel Review – Needs More Duelling

By Harry Slater
Gamezebo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlick Home Run! Duel is an attempt to make a swipey multiplayer game built around baseball. It certainly looks the part, and the mechanics are pretty much spot on. But it’s got a few problems that keep it from really catching fire – not least amongst them the decided lack of any other players.

www.gamezebo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Game Mechanics#Go Game#Home Game#Hits#Long Distance#Swipey#Ai#The Game#Pitch#Turns#Balls#Card Packs#Time#Balloons#Losing Interest#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Baseballkoze.com

$25,000 Home Run Contest

YOU MUST BE PRESENT AT HARRIS FIELD WITH A TICKET TO WIN!. MUST be at least 18 years old to enter. ONE entry per person, per day. You MUST be present at Harris Field at the time of the qualifying home run to be eligible. Your name must be in the contest database prior to the winning play. If ANY player hits a home run into the target in left field during a World Series game, one person will be drawn from all entries received. No further entries will be accepted after the winning home run has taken place. The hit must be counted and scored by the official scorer as an official Home Run. A play nullified by a penalty or otherwise is invalid. The eligibility of the hit is subject to the official rules of the NAIA, and their decision is final. If the person whose name is drawn is not present and/or has not come forward with legal ID within 20 minutes, ONE alternate name will be drawn from all entries, and that person will have 20 minutes to present legal ID. No more names will be drawn after the second chance. If the prize-winning play happens, once the winner is verified as eligible, a check will be sent to the winner within 15 days from Interactive Promotions Group. The winner will be responsible for any and all taxes associated with the prize. The winner agrees to the use of their name, image, and/or voice recording to be used in future promotional announcements without further compensation. The contest period is May 28 through June 4, 2021.
MLBchatsports.com

The Daily Chop: Home run barrage continues, bullpen depth and more

The Atlanta Braves cranked three more home runs in a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday giving them 10 homers in their last two games. Despite their persistent at times offensive struggles, the Braves lead the majors by a wide margin with 75 home runs. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the first pitch of Saturday’s game over the wall for his 22nd career leadoff bomb and his majors leading 15th of the season. Ozzie Albies accounted for the other two homers giving him three in two days.
MLBMLB

Kyle Lewis crushes a home run

Kyle Lewis crushes a towering, 425-ft. two-run home run to left field and makes the Mariners' lead 3-0 in the top of the 3rd inning.
MLBwcn247.com

García hits 2 more home runs, powers Rangers past Astros 8-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García kept up his home run barrage, connecting twice and helping power the Texas Rangers past the Houston Astros 8-4. García, who hit a three-run, walkoff drive in the 10th inning to beat the Astros 7-5 on Friday night, had a solo homer in the fifth. The 28-year-old Cuban rookie added another solo shot in the seventh off Andre Scrubb. García has 14 home runs this year, one behind major league leader Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves. Jose Trevino hit a two-run double during a five-run seventh inning as the Rangers overcame a 4-3 deficit.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: DUEL OF WANDS is a Fun 2-Player Deduction Card Game

Renegade Game Studios recently released Duel of Wands. This card game is part of the Kids on Brooms universe and is designed by Luke Muench and Doug Levandowski with art by Heather Vaughan. The game is designed for 2 players and can even be incorporated into your Kids on Brooms RPG sessions if you so desire. Renegade was kind enough to send me a review copy of the game, but you can purchase a copy for yourself from your local game store or Renegade’s store for $20.
MLBYardbarker

The 'MLB home run leaders' quiz

We are just past the quarter mark of the 2021 MLB season. So far, youth is being served, particularly when it comes to home runs. In the NL, 23-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr. is leading the way with 15 home runs, while over in the AL, 22-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his 15 dingers sit atop the leaderboard. According to MLB.com, if Vladdy were to lead the majors in homers this year, he would be the third-youngest player ever to do so. Regardless of who takes home the crown, Ron Manfred and the rest of Major League Baseball have to be excited that the future of the sport is in such talented, powerful hands.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Aerial_Knight's Never Yield Review – Running Wild

On its surface, the gameplay of Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is not all that interesting. You run from left to right, sliding, jumping, and sprinting past obstacles until you reach the end of a level a few minutes later. After a while, it gets a bit bland on the easier difficulties. However, bolstered by a fantastic soundtrack and strong-if-redundant art style, Never Yield is an engaging journey through a dystopian Detroit that, at only an hour or so, is worth taking.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: RUST: CONSOLE EDITION Runs Well Enough

Rust has been on PC for years and years. It has received mostly positive reviews, sitting at a 69 on Metacritic. But now, it is coming to PS4 and Xbox One. We got our hands on the PS4 version and got to see how it performs and is handled on a home console.
BaseballSan Jose State University Spartans

Home Run Race Heats Up As Ibarra Adds Two More To Tally

Reno, Nev. - San José State's Ruben Ibarra homered in each game of Saturday's doubleheader but the effort wasn't enough as Mountain West champion Nevada earned a pair of victories at Peccole Park. Ibarra now has a total of 14 home runs on the year, the most for a Spartan...
MLBtheurbantwist.com

CF For The Twins Chasing An Orioles Home Run, Rob Refsnyder Ran Straight Into The Wall

Nothing is more nerve-wracking for an outfielder than pursuing a deep fly ball to the wall and attempting to strike a balance between selling out to perhaps preserve a home run or extra bases and protecting oneself from a collision with the padded, but still painful immovable barrier. The warning track exists to warn fielders of the inevitable pain that awaits them if they do not reverse course once they touch the soil.
MLBMLB

Aaron Judge's two-run home run

Aaron Judge crushes a 440-ft. two-run home run to center field and ties the game up at 3 in the bottom of the 3rd inning.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Battlefield 6 is finally being revealed on June 9

After seemingly endless leaks over the last few months, Battlefield 6 is finally getting a reveal on June 9. The reveal was announced by the official Battlefield Twitter account, much to the delight of fans all over the world. Accompanying the tweet was a brief clip that didn’t reveal much...
Video Gamesdlcompare.com

Knockout City is free to play up to level 25

It's not uncommon for developers and publishers to give you the opportunity of trying their new games for free for a limited time. This is the case with Knockout City. The futuristic dodgeball competitive game from Velan Studios was available to everyone for free during the first ten days after its launch and plenty of players took advantage of the opportunity to give the game a try without having to purchase it. Knockout City is not designed as a free-to-play game, therefore, now that the trial is over everyone playing it would have to decide if it's worth their money or not.
Sportschess.com

Time To Refocus!

Howdy, time for another tournament recap! You might be wondering about the title... it's because I struggled in this most recent tournament I played in. Having gone off a career-high of 1836, and dropping a little since, it's a great time for me to refocus on my chess in general. I'll discuss this later, but for now, let's get to the games!
MLBMLB

Civale gives Cleveland length in G1 loss

CLEVELAND -- With doubleheaders slated for consecutive days, the Indians needed length out of Aaron Civale in Game 1 against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, and that’s exactly what they got. But the defense and a pair of long balls stood in the way of a victory. Sloppy defense...
Video Gamesthewestnews.com

Roblox My Hero Mania Working Codes List (June 2021)

My Hero Mania Roblox Codes (Working June 2021) These are all the active working My Hero Mania Roblox codes as of June 2021. New codes are added all the time, so be sure to check back often. spinner180k – 5 spins. 160ktux – 5 spins. letsgo150k – 5 spins. ultra140k...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Roguebook – Combat Trailer

Take a look at the latest Roguebook trailer which provides greater insight into the game’s turn-based combat ahead of the June 17th release date. The game from developer Abrakam Entertainment SA, will become available for PC via Steam for £19.99. Enjoy a look at how to put your synergies together...