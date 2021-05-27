Cancel
ProMusica Minnesota to host chamber music festival at Bethany Lutheran College

By Dan Greenwood dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO — ProMusica Minnesota’s annual Chamber Music Festival at Bethany Lutheran College is back with in-person performances slated for early June. Violinist Peter McGuire, a Mankato native and West High School graduate who plays for the Minnesota Orchestra, spearheaded the concert series and others in the region a few years ago with pianist Bethel Balge, executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.

