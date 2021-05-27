Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Big Construction Continues At Charlotte Airport As Summer Travel Season Begins

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte Douglas International Airport says passenger levels are back where they were before the pandemic. And as the summer travel season kicks off this weekend, passengers will be arriving amid a massive construction project. The airport is undergoing a $500 million expansion of its terminal lobby. The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter recently got an inside look at the project and the Ledger's Tony Mecia joins WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Marshall Terry for our segment BizWorthy.

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Construction#Time Travel#Ledger#Bizworthy#Credit Karma#Fintech#Lendingtree#Avidxchange#Better Com#Phillips Place#Queen Charlotte#York County#Gaston County#Sky Bridges#Southpark#Logistics#Regal Cinemas#Expansions#Movie Theaters#Lancaster County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

FAQ City: Where Are Charlotte's Revolutionary War-Era Buildings?

Editor's Note: A version of this episode originally aired on May 22, 2018. Last month, Charlotte celebrated what’s known as “Meck Dec Day," the annual holiday in honor of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. On May 20, 1775 — more than a full year before the United States Declaration of Independence — it's said that influential men of Charlotte declared themselves "free and independent" of British rule. In honor of Meck Dec Day, this week FAQ City revisits a 2018 episode about Charlotte's Revolutionary war history.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Here Are Some Of The Best Hikes Within Day Trip Distance Of Charlotte

North Carolina has trails nearly everyone can enjoy — whether you’re a longtime outdoor enthusiast, someone who got into hiking during the pandemic or a newcomer looking to explore. Here are some suggestions for hikes within day-trip distance of Charlotte, including favorites from listeners who responded when we asked on...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Memorial Day Weekend Activities Include Whitewater Center Festival, South End Blooms And Charlotte Museum Of History Special Access

The Memorial Day weekend has plenty of events where everyone can participate. The U.S. National Whitewater Center is hosting a full weekend of holiday events. The Charlotte Museum of History offers a rare opportunity for patrons to stroll the grounds and the South End Blooms Festival is in full bloom. With WFAE's "All Things Considered" substitute host David Boraks to help preview our Weekend in Entertainment is Jodie Valade, one of the writers of WFAE’s Tapestry newsletter, which focuses on the arts and entertainment.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

'Get Out Again And See Something Beautiful': Charlotte Creativity 'Blooms' In South End On Weekends

Think back to where we were this time last year. North Carolina’s stay-at-home order had just been lifted and some restrictions on restaurants had been eased. But the state — and Charlotte along with it — was still scrambling to respond to COVID-19. Everyone was asked to wear masks. Crowds were limited. Bars were closed. And many people who could were urged to work from home.
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

Millions of Americans are grabbing a quick getaway this Memorial Day weekend, now that COVID-19 cases are down and vaccination rates are up. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are vaccinated can go ahead and embrace those #shotgirlsummer vibes, there are some things you should keep in mind as you hit the road — including the fact that the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID-19 cases is still hovering around 24,000 infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and 50% of the population hasn't been vaccinated.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Local News Roundup: CMS-County Standoff; 2040 Update; Credit Karma Expands; ACC Baseball And NASCAR In Charlotte

There was a private meeting this week between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County leaders to talk about the school budget standoff, but the meeting did not help the two groups make any progress in their dispute over the county’s plan to withhold $56 million in funding until CMS has a plan to improve racial equities in schools. The board voted this 6-2 this week to withhold that funding in the budget.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Lake Norman's Aquesta Bank Agrees To Be Sold To South Carolina Bank

Cornelius-based Aquesta Financial Holdings, parent of Aquesta Bank, is being sold to United Community Banks of Greenville, South Carolina, for $131 million. The banks announced the deal Thursday morning. The deal needs regulatory and shareholder approval but is expected to close by the end of the year. Aquesta is one...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Online farmer’s market launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Market Wagon has expanded its online farmers market to Charlotte. That startup provides a way to snag goods from local farms and artisanal food vendors year round. The online store offers items typically found at a farmers market such as produce, eggs, dairy, meat and baked goods.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

New plaza in Uptown to become Duke Energy’s corporate headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced Monday that Duke Energy Plaza, the 40-floor office tower currently under construction in Uptown Charlotte, will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as Metro Tower, Duke Energy Plaza will house about 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real...
wccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown

Charlotte-based Duke Energy said Monday it plans to move its corporate headquarters to a 40-story tower formerly called Metro Tower, which is under construction in Uptown. Duke said it plans to significantly reduce its overall office footprint by 60% by selling some offices and exiting some leases, including at its iconic 48-story Duke Energy Center, […] The post Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food operators listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected in April, according to data pulled May 13 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections online database.
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Is Now The First City in The Carolinas To Use Facial Recognition Software

The Charlotte Douglas Airport has just officially started using facial recognition cameras on passengers who travel through the airport. According to a press release we received from the Department of Homeland Security, the new system is initially being rolled out by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within the international flights area to verify that passengers arriving in Charlotte are who they say they are. It takes only seconds to scan the facial biometrics of passengers and ‘is more than 98 percent accurate.
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...