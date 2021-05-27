Cancel
'Garbage Pail Kids' Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

Person
Danny Mcbride
